A heavy downpour on Tuesday night led to some flash flooding in the Queen City.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Regina received 34.2 millimetres of rain on Tuesday evening.

A thunderstorm moved through Regina around 6 p.m. The underpass at Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive flooded, leaving some drivers stranded until water began to drain.

How is this still a thing every time it rains? pic.twitter.com/ZKxigRxSBE — Krista (@Krista_B_85) July 17, 2019

Other roadways, including Dewdney Avenue and Ring Road, and Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street, were also impacted.

Trapped in a car earlier this evening, hail and lightning #skstorm pic.twitter.com/AVT1rE9kQT — Amber Goodwyn (@ambergoodwyn) July 17, 2019

City workers and emergency crews were called to areas where the flooding was especially bad. Tow trucks helped vehicles get out from the flooding.

Walmart in east Regina suffered some flood damage and Planet Fitness just off Victoria Avenue East was forced to close its doors.

Many businesses affected by last night’s heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding in Regina. This includes Walmart, Superstore and Planet Fitness in East Regina. Planet Fitness is still closed as they continue clean up. @ctvregina #yqr pic.twitter.com/OpDHpV7X7V — Jackie Perez (@JackiePerezCTV) July 17, 2019

Most of the flooding was cleared by Wednesday morning. There is no word on the extent of the damage.