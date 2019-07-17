Flash flooding shuts down roads, businesses in Regina
Flash flooding at the Albert Street underpass
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 8:07AM CST
A heavy downpour on Tuesday night led to some flash flooding in the Queen City.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Regina received 34.2 millimetres of rain on Tuesday evening.
A thunderstorm moved through Regina around 6 p.m. The underpass at Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive flooded, leaving some drivers stranded until water began to drain.
Other roadways, including Dewdney Avenue and Ring Road, and Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street, were also impacted.
City workers and emergency crews were called to areas where the flooding was especially bad. Tow trucks helped vehicles get out from the flooding.
Walmart in east Regina suffered some flood damage and Planet Fitness just off Victoria Avenue East was forced to close its doors.
Most of the flooding was cleared by Wednesday morning. There is no word on the extent of the damage.