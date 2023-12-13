Following fire, Regina Battery Depot to re-open at different location, some layoffs issued

After a fire forced the temporary closure of Regina Battery Depot (RBD), the store will re-open at a different location, with adjustments to business operations.

Their new home will be located at 200 Albert Street in January, at the same strip mall where CAA’s North Albert Street store is.

Vehicle repairs that were done at the former CAA Car Centre won’t be provided due to space, and the new Regina Battery Depot will focus on selling batteries only, according to a media release from CAA Saskatchewan.

Fred Titanich, president and CEO of CAA Saskatchewan, said because of the fire, adjustments to business and staffing operations had to be made.

“We originally had 13 staff positions, with some staying on to operate the new RBD, or transferring to other positions at our CAA Regina locations. Some staff have taken early retirement with a few lay-off notices issued recently,” he said.

“We realize this is not the best news for a few of our staff, especially at this time of year.”

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at RBD at CAA’s Car Care Centre at 980 Dewdney Ave. on Nov. 28. After an investigation, crews found that the fire was deliberately set.

The business was closed after suffering damage, and will be demolished for safety, the release said.

“The fire at Regina Battery Depot/CAA Car Care Centre was a senseless act of vandalism that has resulted in considerable disruptions to the lives of our co-workers, members, customers and clients,” Titanich said.