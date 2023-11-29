REGINA
Regina

    • Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says

    A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city’s fire department.

    Members of Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to the blaze at 980 Dewdney Ave around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 28.

    Crews worked for several hours to get the fire under control. Significant damage, including a partially collapsed roof, was reported on the building’s north side.

    Fire investigators later determined that the fire was deliberately set.

    “RFPS continues to work closely with Regina Police Service (RPS) on this incident,” a city news release read.

    “As it is an open RPS investigation, Regina Fire & Protective Services will not comment further.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News