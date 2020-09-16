REGINA -- Regina’s mayoral race just got more competitive with a new high-profile candidate making her debut.

Sandra Masters announced on Wednesday her intention to run for mayor.

She annouced her resignationfrom her role as board chair of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors on Wednesday morning. She has served in this board since 2014.

Masters also works as Manager of Credit for the Prairie provinces for Richardson Agriculture.

“As a citizen, volunteer, professional and parent, I have had the opportunity to contribute to our community in many ways. Through these experiences I have come to realize that our city has so much potential, but we need a vision and a strong voice to fully realize it,” said Masters. “For too long we have accepted the status quo as good enough. I believe we can be more and I want to be a part of that solution.”

Masters has lived in Regina since 1999 and raises four children. She has experience in commercial real estate, banking and finance. She volunteers with Hockey Regina and is the President of the Parent Teachers Association at Lakeview Elementary School. She also coaches elementary school volleyball.

Masters joins the other mayoral candidates including Jerry Flegel, Jim Elliott, Tony Fiacco, Mitchell Howse, George Wooldridge and incumbent Mayor Michael Fougere.