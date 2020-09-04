REGINA -- This is a working list of those running in the upcoming Regina Municipal Election on Nov. 9.

Candidates for Mayor, councillor and school board trustee have until Oct. 7 to announce their intention to run.

MAYORAL ELECTION

Incumbent: Michael Fourgere

Jerry Flegel

Jim Elliott

Tony Fiacco

Mitchell Howse

WARD 1

Incumbent: Barbara Young

Cheryl Stadnichuk

WARD 2

Incumbent: Bob Hawkins

WARD 3

Incumbent: Andrew Stevens

Elmer Eashappie

WARD 4

Incumbent: Lori Bresciani

WARD 5

Incumbent: John Findura

WARD 6

Incumbent: Joel Murray

Dan LeBlanc

WARD 7

Incumbent: Sharron Bryce

Shobna Radons

WARD 8

Shanon Zachidniak

Reid Hill

Alex Tkach

*Incumbent Mike O'Donnell will not seek reelection

WARD 9

Incumbent: Jason Mancinelli

Robert Humphries

WARD 10

Adam Anderson

Find your ward by entering your address below: