REGINA -- This is a working list of those running in the upcoming Regina Municipal Election on Nov. 9.

Candidates for Mayor, councillor and school board trustee have until Oct. 7 to announce their intention to run.

MAYORAL ELECTION

  • Incumbent: Michael Fourgere
  • Jerry Flegel
  • Jim Elliott
  • Tony Fiacco
  • Mitchell Howse

WARD 1

  • Incumbent: Barbara Young
  • Cheryl Stadnichuk

WARD 2

  • Incumbent: Bob Hawkins

WARD 3

  • Incumbent: Andrew Stevens
  • Elmer Eashappie

WARD 4

  • Incumbent: Lori Bresciani

WARD 5

  • Incumbent: John Findura

WARD 6

  • Incumbent: Joel Murray
  • Dan LeBlanc

WARD 7

  • Incumbent: Sharron Bryce
  • Shobna Radons

WARD 8

  • Shanon Zachidniak
  • Reid Hill
  • Alex Tkach

*Incumbent Mike O'Donnell will not seek reelection

WARD 9

  • Incumbent: Jason Mancinelli
  • Robert Humphries

WARD 10

  • Adam Anderson

