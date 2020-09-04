Advertisement
Here's who's running in the upcoming Regina Municipal Election
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 3:34PM CST Last Updated Friday, September 4, 2020 3:45PM CST
Regina city hall is shown in this file photo (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- This is a working list of those running in the upcoming Regina Municipal Election on Nov. 9.
Candidates for Mayor, councillor and school board trustee have until Oct. 7 to announce their intention to run.
MAYORAL ELECTION
- Incumbent: Michael Fourgere
- Jerry Flegel
- Jim Elliott
- Tony Fiacco
- Mitchell Howse
WARD 1
- Incumbent: Barbara Young
- Cheryl Stadnichuk
WARD 2
- Incumbent: Bob Hawkins
WARD 3
- Incumbent: Andrew Stevens
- Elmer Eashappie
WARD 4
- Incumbent: Lori Bresciani
WARD 5
- Incumbent: John Findura
WARD 6
- Incumbent: Joel Murray
- Dan LeBlanc
WARD 7
- Incumbent: Sharron Bryce
- Shobna Radons
WARD 8
- Shanon Zachidniak
- Reid Hill
- Alex Tkach
*Incumbent Mike O'Donnell will not seek reelection
WARD 9
- Incumbent: Jason Mancinelli
- Robert Humphries
WARD 10
- Adam Anderson
Find your ward by entering your address below: