REGINA -- Nominations for Regina’s municipal election are officially closed as of Wednesday afternoon.

There are nine candidates running for the city’s top job. That is the highest number on record for the City of Regina.

There have been eight mayoral candidates twice in Regina’s recorded history. Both instances occurred in the past 20 years.

There were eight candidates seeking the Mayor’s seat in the year 2000 when political newcomer Pat Fiacco beat out four term incumbent Doug Archer by more than 6,000 votes. There were also eight people vying for the position in 2012, when Fiacco decided not to seek re-election, leaving the door open for long time city councillor Michael Fougere.

Fougere’s closest contender was Marian Donnelly, who lost by about 5,000 votes.

This year’s final slate of mayoral candidates in alphabetical order are:

Darren Bradley

Jim Elliott

Tony Fiacco

Jerry Flegel

Michael Fougere

Mitchell Howse

Sandra Masters

Bob Pearce

George Wooldridge

Regina has a long history of keeping mayors for multiple terms. Larry Schneider served three terms from 1979-1988. Regina’s only female Mayor, Doreen Hamilton was named interim mayor for six weeks when Schneider resigned to run federally, but she didn’t run for the job in 1988, when Doug Archer was elected. Archer served four terms until he was defeated in 2000 by Pat Fiacco, who also served four terms before Michael Fougere was elected in 2012. Fougere is seeking his third term.

Looking at the councillors, all wards will be contested except for ward four, where incumbent Lori Bresciani has no challengers and will be acclaimed.

Two of Regina’s ten wards will not have the incumbent running. Long-time councillor Mike O’Donnell is retiring from his post in Ward 8 and Jerry Flegel has vacated the seat in Ward 10 to challenge for the mayor’s chair.

Regina’s Public School Board is divided into seven subdivisions. There are 16 different candidates vying for those seven seats. Regina’s Separate school board has 12 candidates, the seven with the most votes will earn a spot on the separate school board.

To be considered eligible to run in Regina’s municipal/school board elections, potential candidates must be at least 18 years-old on Election Day and hold Canadian citizenship.

Candidates need 25 signatures from people who live in the area they are running to represent to complete their nomination papers. Applicants have to have lived in Regina for at least three months before the day nomination papers are submitted and Saskatchewan for at least six months.

Candidates running for mayor or councillor also have to fill out a public disclosure statement. Those running for school board trustee have to get a criminal record check. The application to run in the municipal election comes with a $100 fee.

Mayoral candidates are allowed to spend up to $68,776 on their campaigns, councillors $11,393.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Regina is encouraging voters to consider using mail-in ballots for the Nov. 9 election. Details about using a mail-in ballot are available on the City's website.

