REGINA -- The City of Regina is offering voters with a disability, limited mobility or who are immunocompromised the option to vote at home for the upcoming municipal election.

People who qualify, as well as their caregiver, will have a representative come to their home to help them cast their vote.

Those interested can fill out an application form which is available on the city’s website. The Elections Regina office can also email, mail or fax a copy of the form, or the form can be picked up at the Elections Regina office.

Applications have to be submitted by Monday, Oct. 19 before 5 p.m.

Those who qualify will be advised by the city by Oct. 21 of when their election official will visit their home. Those visits are scheduled to take place between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9.

Jim Nichol, returning officer for the 2020 election, said this vote at home option has been available for years, but this year it was important to give the reminder to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The interesting thing this year is that we might have more people apply for the mobile poll because of immunocompromised situations,” Nichol said. “In the past, I’d venture to say the majority of people might have had some sort of physical disability or mobility challenge in that regard. This year, it could well be people with compromised immunity.”

The election will be held on Nov. 9.