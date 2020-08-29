REGINA -- Former Saskatchewan Roughriders offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley has signed a contract with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, according to TSN.

Farhan Lalji, a TSN CFL Insider, said Shepley signed a one-year deal with the team, in a tweet Saturday morning.

Shepley opted out of his contract on Tuesday, under a new agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA, giving players the chance to explore other options after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Lalji said Shepley beat out three linemen, who were former NFL draft picks, in his workout for the contract.

Dakoda now has a week to make the #49ers main roster, their practice roster, or if not his #CFL rights are still held by the #Riders through 2022. He beat out 3 other OL who were former #NFL draft picks in Friday’s workout for this contract. Still some work to do. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 29, 2020

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., played in 18 games in the 2019 season and was the Riders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. Shepley was selected fifth overall in the 2018 CFL Draft by the Riders.

He signed with the NFL’s New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was released after that preseason.

The Roughriders retain his rights through the 2021 CFL season, if he returns to the league.