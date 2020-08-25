REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders released Canadian offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley on Tuesday, allowing him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Shepley opted out of his contract under the new agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA, giving players the chance to explore other options after the cancellation of the 2020 season, the Riders said in a release Tuesday.

The 25-year-old from Windsor, Ont., played in 18 games in the 2019 season and was the Riders’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. Shepley was selected fifth overall in the 2018 CFL Draft by the Riders.

He signed with the NFL’s New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but was released after that preseason.

The Roughriders retain his rights through the 2021 CFL season, if he returns to the league.

Linebacker Deon Lacy also opted out of his contract on Monday.