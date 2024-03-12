Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.
The Stampeders announced on X Tuesday afternoon that Craig is joining the team as a senior consultant.
The Riders announced in October that Dickenson would not return for the 2024 CFL season after going 6-12 and missing the playoffs for a second straight season in 2023.
Dickenson had been with the Riders since 2016. Serving as a special teams’ coordinator until being named head coach for the 2019 season.
Before that, Dickenson spent seven seasons as a member of the Stampeders’ coaching staff winning a Grey Cup in 2008, his first of two Grey Cup titles with the other coming in 2015 with Edmonton.
“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said on the teams’ website. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”
Craig Dickenson has 30 years of football coaching experience, including 20 years in the CFL.
Aside from the Riders and Stampeders, Dickenson has also worked with Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We cannot lose hope': Haitian-Canadians ask for Ottawa's help
In the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
BREAKING Two dead, one injured in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investgating after two males were killed in a triple shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Alberta amending tax rules to offer $5,000 incentive to out-of-province workers
The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would direct $10 million from this year's budget toward luring more workers to the province.
Russia says it killed 234 fighters while thwarting an incursion from Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones smashed into two oil facilities deep inside Russia on Tuesday, officials said, while an armed incursion claimed by Ukraine-based Russian opponents of the Kremlin unnerved a border region just days before Russia's presidential election.
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at risk
Less than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.