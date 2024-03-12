Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in Calgary

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders announced on X Tuesday afternoon that Craig is joining the team as a senior consultant.

The Riders announced in October that Dickenson would not return for the 2024 CFL season after going 6-12 and missing the playoffs for a second straight season in 2023.

Dickenson had been with the Riders since 2016. Serving as a special teams’ coordinator until being named head coach for the 2019 season.

Before that, Dickenson spent seven seasons as a member of the Stampeders’ coaching staff winning a Grey Cup in 2008, his first of two Grey Cup titles with the other coming in 2015 with Edmonton.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said on the teams’ website. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

Craig Dickenson has 30 years of football coaching experience, including 20 years in the CFL.

Aside from the Riders and Stampeders, Dickenson has also worked with Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton.