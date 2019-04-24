

CTV Regina





Former CEO and President of the Saskatchewan Roughriders Jim Hopson is part of this year’s CFL Hall of Fame class.

Hopson played on the offensive line for the Riders between 1973 and 1976. He then became the team’s first full-time president and CEO in 2004.

Saskatchewan appeared in four Grey Cups in the 10 years under Hopson, winning in 2007 and 2013.

He retired from the team in 2015.

The 2019 CFL Hall of Fame class also includes Jon Cornish, Mervyn Fernandez, Terry Greer, Ernie Pitts, Frank Smith and David Williams.