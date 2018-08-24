A former Yorkton gynecologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in a federal prison for sexual assault.

Mohammed Haque, 74, was found guilty of sexually assaulting four of his patients in May, and was acquitted of 12 other charges.

The RCMP launched an investigation into Haque in 2001 after a woman first reported a sexual assault to police. As other women came forward, they reportedly told police they had all first encountered Haque at a medical facility in Yorkton where he worked as an obstetrician and gynecologist.

Haque closed his Yorkton practice in 2012, and gave up his medical license in 2013 after being charged with unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan.