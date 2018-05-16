

CTV Regina





A former Yorkton gynecologist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting four of his patients.

Mohammed Haque, 74, was facing 16 counts of sexual assault. He was found not guilty of the other 12 charges.

The RCMP’s investigation into Haque started in 2001. The sexual assault incidents date back to 1989.

Haque was charged with unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan in 2013 and gave up his medical licence.

Sentencing submissions are scheduled to begin in Yorkton court on June 22.

With files from The Canadian Press