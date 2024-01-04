Former Sask. Party MLA seeks to settle prostitution charge out of court

Former Sask. Party MLA Ryan Domotor had his first scheduled court appearance on Thursday morning in Regina for a prostitution-related charge.

He did not appear in court but his representation said Domotor is pursuing referral to the alternative measures program and hopes to avoid the criminal court process.

The program is used when the accused freely consents to participate and has been advised of the right to be represented by legal counsel, and the accused accepts responsibility for the offence.

The matter has been adjourned to Feb. 1 when his counsel says they hope the matter will be resolved.

Domotor, who was removed from the Sask. Party in November, now sits as an independent member in the legislature.

- With files from Donovan Maess