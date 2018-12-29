

Four people are facing multiple charges after drugs, including fentanyl, were found in a home during a high-risk warrant on Friday night.

The warrant was carried out after an investigation by the Street Gangs Unit. Multiple units, including SWAT, crisis negotiators and canine, surrounded a home in the 100 block of College Avenue East.

Four people were arrested and charged. No one was injured.

Police say they found weapons, ammunition and drugs including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Jason Alvin Ursulan, 40, is facing multiple charges, including possession of scheduled substances and firearms.

Megan Rochelle Schuett, 31, has been charged with possession of scheduled substances and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

James Albert Seal, 41, was charged with possession of scheduled substances and breach of undertaking.

Matthew Goforth, 19, has been charged with possessing scheduled substances.

Ursulan, Schuett and Seal will appear in court on Monday. Goforth has been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.