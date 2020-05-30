Four new Sask. COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries
Published Saturday, May 30, 2020 1:39PM CST
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 645.
Three of the new cases are in the far north region, while the other is in Regina.
Ten more people have also recovered since Friday, bringing the total recoveries to 580.
There are currently 55 cases considered active, which is the lowest level since April.
This is a breaking news update. More information will be added.