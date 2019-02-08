

CTV Regina





With Family Day around the corner, residents and visitors to Saskatchewan are being encouraged to take part in the annual winter free fishing weekend from Feb. 16-18.

The initiative is meant to encourage people to give ice fishing a try without purchasing a license.

Free fishing applies to any body of water that has an open sport fishing season, excluding national parks.

“With Saskatchewan attracting more than 250,000 anglers annually, this is the perfect opportunity to try something new, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a release. “Free fishing weekend provides a chance for those who have never been ice fishing to give it a try without having to worry about the cost of a license.”

Anglers planning to take advantage and head out on the ice are asked to keep safety in mind and check ice thickness before heading out.

Possession limits, reduced limits on some lakes and rivers, and other fishing regulations still apply.

Anyone planning to take fish out of the province must purchase a license.