Regina Transit and Saskatchewan Government Insurance have again teamed up to offer free transit on New Year’s Eve.

Now known as Wing in the New Year, the bus service will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and run until 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"SGI is a proud sponsor of 'Wing in the New Year.' It provides people with a great way to

get home safely," said Minister Responsible for SGI Joe Hargrave. "This New Year’s

Eve, let a bus driver be your Wingman and get you home safe."

Last year, 2,300 people used the transit service.

“There is simply no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking when we have free bus service available. I urge everyone to be responsible and make safety a priority,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Roadside cannabis impairment testing kits are not available yet, but police do have officers trained in detecting impairment and will have extra patrols on New Year’s Eve.

Bus routes are available at transitlive.com.