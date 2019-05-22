

Canadian Press





Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says it's important for all of us to hold Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in the forefronts of our minds and even our hearts.

The two Canadians continue to be held in detention in China -- recently charged with attempting to steal state secrets.

Freeland says Kovrig and Spavor are two incredibly brave and tenacious men who through no fault of their own have been arbitrarily detained by the Chinese.

She says she's spent time with both of their families, describing them as really remarkable in the face of what everyone can imagine is a really tough personal situation.

During a stop in Regina today Freeland offered her strongest assurances to all Canadians that the detentions of Spavor and Kovrig is at the top of her to do list and is also a top concern for the prime minister.

Freeland says Ottawa continues to work hard to muster the support of a very wide range of allies, who are publicly speaking out on behalf of the Canadians and who also raise the issue in their private meetings with the Chinese.

She says most recently at the personal request of the prime minister, the Americans explicitly raised the issue during trade talks with Chinese officials.