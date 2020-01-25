Friday death in north Regina ruled a homicide: RPS
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- An early Friday morning death in north Regina has been ruled a homicide by police.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Wascana Street on Friday morning. Police say the man was "critically injured" and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. This is Regina’s second homicide of 2020.
Police say the incident around 1:30 a.m. Officers tried emergency first aid until EMS arrived, but the man was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later at 1:40 a.m.
He has been identified and his next-of-kin have been notified.
The death is now under investigation by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and Regina police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.