Friday is the final day for people to enter the race for Saskatchewan NDP leadership.

For now, it is a two-horse race between Ryan Meili and Trent Wotherspoon. The hunt for a new leader began in April 2016, when Cam Broten resigned following the last provincial election.

Wotherspoon took over for Broten as interim leader of the party. He stepped aside in June and Nicole Sarauer took the reins as interim leader.

The NDP will choose its new leader in March. The deadline to enter is Friday at 5:00 p.m.