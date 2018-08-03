

Michaela Solomon, CTV Regina





Lt.-Col. Yogi Huyghebaert, former MLA, minister and Snowbird leader, is being remembered as a champion of his constituents, and an excellent chef.

Former Premier Brad Wall said he always held Huyghebaert in high regard since getting to know him during the conception of the Sask Party.

“During a time when there was a plan to charge for firewood he dubbed it the ‘weenie roast tax’ and helped rally people against it,” Wall said. “He had an effective way to just focus down on what was important about the issue and engage people.”

Huyghebaert served as a squadron pilot for the Royal Canadian Air Force in West Germany. He later became leader of the Snowbirds.

After his retirement from the force, Huyghebaert became an early member of the Sask Party. He was elected to office in 2000, and was re-elected in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Yogi Huyghebaert who died today was a colleague and friend.He was there from the beginning of @SaskParty making contributions as a cab min and left a legacy as the Sk’s first Military Liason. His dedication to his country and his province was unquestionable.We will miss you Yogi — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) August 2, 2018

“After a long and distinguished military career, Yogi could have chosen to enjoy his retirement, but instead, he decided to continue his public service as one of the first members of the Saskatchewan Party,” Premier Scott Moe said in a written release. “He was a good friend and I will miss him.”

Huyghebaert passed away on Thursday at the age of 74.

“He used to host wonderful evenings, he was a great chef,” Wall said. “We’re family, we served together and we’re family, it’s very sad news.”