Fundraiser underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic

Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old Sask. hockey player who died tragically last week.

“He was a brother to everyone,” said childhood friend Bryan Thompson.

Thompson and Grasdal first met while playing minor hockey in Moose Jaw.

“We sorta just clicked,” Thomspon said.

While scrolling through photos and memories on his phone, sitting in the seats of the very rink they played in, Thompson says he won’t remember Brady as a hockey player.

But rather, as a best friend.

“We were inseparable,” Thomspon explained. “I’ll miss the random one-liners and jokes he would say when he walked in the room.”

Starting his playing career in Moose Jaw, Grasdal also played at Notre Dame, Yorkton, Portage La Prairie, Man. and in Nipawin.

This season, he assistant coached the U15 AA Moose Jaw Warriors.

Friends say Grasdal died during an accidental fall while on vacation to the Dominican Republic.

In an email to CTV News, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said “[they] were providing consular assistance to the family and were in contact with local officials.”

GAC added they could not disclose any further information citing “privacy considerations.”

The process to get him home is lengthy and costly.

“We got a good start already,” Thompson said. “But we’re looking to raise it even higher.”

Thompson and some other of Grasdal’s friends have designed hoodies in Brady’s honour to raise money for the family to help cover some costs.

(Courtesy: Bryan Thompson)

The hoodie bears the letters ‘BG’ and the number ‘24’, which he wore.

The first of his many tattoos is scripted on the sleeve. It reads “Family over anything.”

“[He] deserves more than a hoodie,” Thompson added. “But this is a great way for us to show support.”

On Saturday, 50/50 proceeds from the U15 Warriors game will also be given to the Grasdal’s.

That game is at 7:15 p.m. at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

Thomspon says they have no fund goal to meet. Just as much as they can raise.

To make an order, you can contact Bryan Thompson or Matt Dueck on social media.