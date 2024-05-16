Expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement on Sask. highways over the May Long Weekend

As fatal crashes in the province have nearly doubled when compared to last year – Saskatchewan RCMP are encouraging safe driving practices ahead of the May Long Weekend.

According to RCMP, the service has investigated 19 fatal crashes across the province as of May 9. This marks a 90 per cent increase when compared to the 10 crashes reported during the same time last year.

“It’s important to note that many of these collisions remain under investigation and we can’t yet speak to what has caused them all. But this is not a trend we want to see continue,” Supt. Grant St. Germaine said in a news release.

“Given the anticipated increase in traffic as we head into the long weekend, I encourage all motorists to make safe choices when they are behind the wheel. We all have a part to play in keeping Saskatchewan’s roads as safe as possible.”

Drivers can expect to see RCMP patrolling highways across Saskatchewan as the service conducts high-visibility enforcement during peak travel times.

When approaching a check stop, drivers are encouraged to slow down and follow the directions of officers on scene.

Drivers must slow to 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle with their lights engaged. These include police, fire trucks, highway service, construction vehicles or tow trucks.

Additional tips for drivers include: