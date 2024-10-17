REGINA
Regina

    • 5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
     
    According to an alert sent just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, a 5-day-old baby was reported to be abducted from the health centre in Montreal Lake. Police later clarified the baby was actually taken from a residence on Montreal Lake Cree Nation, not the health centre. 
     
    "This information, gathered during the initial response, was incorrect," RCMP said.
     
    In another alert issued around 5:47 p.m., RCMP said the baby was located in Big River and appeared to be safe. EMS was called as a precaution.
     
    The suspect, a 35-year-old man, is in custody. Police have identified him as the child's father.
     
    "Shortly after [the alert], the father turned himself in without incident at the Big River RCMP detachment," police said.
     
    The investigation continues, but RCMP say no further updates are expected Thursday night.

