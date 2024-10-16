Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate

Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.

“There weren’t a lot of things that were unexpected,” Tina Beaudry, former Saskatchewan Party MLA and cabinet minister said.

“I think Ms. Beck’s job tonight was to have people get to know her better, I think she did a good job of that. I think Mr. Moe needed to convince voters that staying with the Saskatchewan Party was really important.”

Wednesday night’s debate marked Moe’s second debate, and Beck’s first. The debate was moderated by Merelda Fiddler, assistant professor of Indigenous communication at the First Nations University of Canada.

Retired broadcaster and current advisor to the Saskatchewan NDP campaign Ian Hanna also contributed to the post-debate analysis, and said this debate compared to the 2016 one was much more tame.

“This one was much better and I applaud them for that and I actually applaud both participants, both party leaders, they were generally respectful,” he said. “I think people saw a clear difference between the two parties and I think this is going to allow some undecideds to mark their ballot in a way they feel more clearly about.”

“I thought Carla Beck did well and I thought [Scott Moe], it was interesting. He has a record to defend and he attempted to defend it.”

Moe and Beck debated several topics throughout the course of the hour, including education, health, affordability, and the drug crisis.

Both Beaudry and Hanna agreed that it was important for voters to see that Moe and Beck maintained their composure throughout the debate.

“I think that’s really important, especially if you’re auditioning for the role of Premier. People expect that you will be able to carry yourself in a calm and reasonable manner and I think both candidates did that in this debate,” Beaudry said.

“There were certainly moments of passion. Mr. Moe is very passionate about the economy, about rural Saskatchewan … Ms. Beck is very passionate about education and that really came out for her there.”

Hanna said during the debate, there was a nice balance of passion and professionalism between the leaders.

“Overwhelmingly, I didn’t see anyone go crazy and go over the top and start screaming, so that was good, that speaks well to both candidates,” he said.

Both Beck and Moe talked about their campaign plans and where they plan to spend money if elected.

“I think these two individuals have different perspectives of the money that is being spent and where it’s going, and I think their supporters are not going to be largely changed by that,” Beaudry said.

Saskatchewan’s provincial election will be held on Oct. 28.

Voting week in the province is set to begin on Oct. 22 and will continue through to election day with the exception of Oct. 27.