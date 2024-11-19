Regina's two returning councillors hope foundation of experience can help build re-envisioned city council

The two re-elected councillors making their return to Henry Baker Hall hope their previous experience can help guide a group which has nine new members.

Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak and Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli were the only councillors from the previous iteration successful in their re-election bids.

“I feel very honoured to be one of two returning to council,” Mancinelli told CTV News Monday. “People wanted a big change. So to survive a change like that humbles me.”

“I'm not as nervous as I was four years ago. I know what to expect,” Zachidniak said. “I am really excited to get started and work with this new council.”

“I think it's going to be a great four years,” she added.

Between the two returning members, there are just three terms and 12 years of previous council experience.

That’s just a fraction of what city council saw in 2020 when there were five re-elected councillors with eight terms, 32 years of previous experience. And by the end of the term last month, there was over 50 years.

Passing the torch

Mancinelli, who was re-elected for a third term, has quickly become council’s longest-tenured member.

“I was really lucky when I became a councilor [in 2012],” he said. “I had fellow councillor [Tracy] O'Donnell come to show me the ropes. He was a lifetime educator, a principal. He had lots of great teaching qualities.”

Now he hopes his experience can be valuable to others around the horseshoe.

“And I'm not a teacher,” Mancinelli said. “I'll try my best to pass along the type of lessons in the manner that was taught to me.”

Zachidniak was one of five first-time councillors in 2020 and is back for her second term.

She says she has already had some conversations with the new members as they find their way.

“Simple things like what to expect, where's the parking garage?” Zachidniak explained. “And I'm happy to help with any questions. I know how overwhelming it feels when you're first coming in.”

Zachidniak adds the new group has a unique opportunity to address resident’s concerns from the last four years.

“[Council] must find ways to demonstrate that we are listening to residents, be willing to hear feedback and change our perspective accordingly,” she said. “Another component is taking the time to establish a strong team and demonstrate that we do want to be a collaborative council.”

“We're not going to agree on everything, but you can respectfully disagree with each other. And I think that's what folks would like to see as well,” Zachidniak added.

Value of experience

One of the nine new members on council is Ward 1 Coun. Dan Rashovich.

“We’re new and we’re going to learn,” Rashovich said. “Hopefully [Zachidniak and Mancinelli] can provide some leadership.”

As a former Saskatchewan Roughrider, Rashovich knows a thing or two about being a rookie. He likened his experience in football to this new venture on council.

“When you have veterans on the team, you hope they can pass on some knowledge,” Rashovich said. “They’ve been here before and they know what’s going on.”

Also new to city politics, is Mayor Chad Bachynski.

He feels the previous experience that is on council will be valuable for a group that largely has none.

“We’ll lean on them for sure,” Bachynski told reporters Monday. “[That experience] will help guide us through some of the nuances.”

“But we’re all going through the same onboarding together. So the most important things is building that team and working together,” he added.

Both Mancinelli and Zachidniak are optimistic about this next term of city council.

“I am carrying the bricks of two different mayors and almost two different times pre-and post-pandemic,” Mancinelli said. “It's time to build through it and build out some of those goals. And have some of those positive things happening that we've been lacking for some time.”

“I've got a lot of things I would like to see happen,” Zachidniak said. “My priorities have been shaped by listening to residents. I can't wait to get started.”

Council members will have one Executive Committee meeting and one City Council meeting before budget deliberations mid-December.