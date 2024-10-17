International Day for Eradication of Poverty raises questions ahead of Sask. election

As the provincial election draws near, one group of advocates in Regina hosted a news conference and question and answer period, which highlighted substantial gaps in the province's policies regarding poverty.

"It's twofold. We wanted to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, but also given that this falls 11 days before the provincial election, we felt it was important that issues of concern, were raised during the course of this election,” advocate with the Anti Poverty ministry Peter Gilmer said. “And we think that that, candidates need to be hearing more, and need to be focused more on, issues of concern to people living in poverty."

A panel was made up of several folks who all do boots on the groundwork to help those facing poverty, and the struggles which often accompany poverty. Addiction is a growing issue in the province, which often goes hand in hand with those experiencing homelessness.

The provincial government stopped supplying safe consumption supplies and HIV self testing kits earlier this year. Emile Gariepy is the harm reduction manager for the Newo-Yotina Friendship Center and a primary care paramedic, he spoke to the significant strain this change has caused among those dealing with addictions.

"It most definitely affects our taxpaying money...because, when we have an issue, we may pay more taxes to solve the problem, but we don't see the problem being solved. We also see the health care system collapsing as well too, because there's too many people in the hospital for things that we can prevent." Gariepy said.

Safe consumption sites often carry a stigma of “enabling addiction,” which Gariepy explained, is not the case.

"When people are trying to get sober, it doesn't just happen overnight. That's where we come into play, you know, like at our at the Friendship Center, at any harm reduction site, when somebody comes up to me and they're ready to get sober, that's when my job really kicks in, is when I help them get into a detox center.

“While they're in that detox center, we maybe talk about getting into housing. And while they're going through detox, they might go into rehab. And so now when they get out of rehab, we provide them with something to go to instead of back out on the streets. The biggest problem is these people. They go out onto the streets after they come out of rehab." Gariepy said.

The issue of affordable housing was raised by all four panelists and Florence Stratton, a representative for End Poverty Regina, who cited the fact that Saskatchewan currently does not have a cap on rent increase as a contributing factor.

"Because it keeps resulting in people losing their housing. And there's enough people on our streets already. Nobody should be unhoused. But your rent goes up X percent, you're on SIS or SAID [assistance programs], or a minimum wage even. You're not going to be able to afford the rent with gas, groceries like housing, everything rising." Stratton said.

While the panelists drew attention to gaps in the system, they also provided some tangible solutions which will directly impact those facing poverty.

"The real goal that we've identified would be to bring SES up to the poverty line and said, on par with the minimum wage. And that would be taking into consideration that, the Canadian disability benefits, which if you combine said with the Canadian disability benefit, if there's some enhancements to both, that suddenly becomes a realistic goal." said Gilmer.

Gilmer cited the steady increase in cost of living as a barrier for many who are struggling to make ends meet.

"The scary thing, to be honest with you, is that with this massive growth in how unhoused folks that we've seen in recent years, we know that there's so many more that are on the cusp that, that there's so many people who are very close to falling through those cracks. And so when we see a combination of massive rent increases, and low availability, in the rental market, because we had a house this, this crisis when, when, the vacancy rate was up at seven per cent here [in Regina] now we're down to 1.4 per cent. Gilmer said.

Panelists expressed that expenses attached to combating poverty is a deterrent for many, particularly those in power. However, co-chair for the Warm Welcome Coalition, Russell Mitchell-Walker shared that investing in programs and services to help bring folks out of poverty is more cost effective than sustaining programs to keep those living in poverty afloat.

"We first need programs [which] enable them to be successful because there's supports for the mental health needs, the addiction needs all the kinds of things that they may be dealing with. And so that's an essential and key component. And as we heard in in the press conference, doing things like that is much less expensive than what we're paying now to sustain poverty." Mitchell-Walker said.

The issue of poverty, and what can be done to combat the crisis is a contributing factor for many when it comes to casting a ballot. Panelists at this event are hopeful that highlighting the gaps in current systems will catch the attention of those with their hat in the ring this election season.

"We have to have it in their face. I mean, how can they go out there with a platform and not consider all citizens of this country, of this province, of the city? We all matter. We all count. But it seems from the perspective of some, some people don't count as much. We've got to change that." Stratton said.