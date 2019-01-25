

CTV Regina





Three women have been charged in relation to a homicide on Jan. 4 in Weyburn.

The charges were laid by the Weyburn Police Service, with assistance of the RCMP Major Crime Unit South, on Friday.

The women, ages 18, 19 and 21, are charged with accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon without a license. No names have been released.

All three have been released on an undertaking. They will make their first court appearance in Weyburn on Feb. 26.

Nathan Hutt, 18, was killed after he and two others broke into a home on Jan. 4.

The target of the home invasion, 23-year-old Keegan Muxlow, is charged with second degree murder in Hutt’s death.

Dominick Hawkes, 23, and William McLeod, 25, are also facing charges of break and enter, assault and possession of a gun without a license from the alleged home invasion.