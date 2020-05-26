REGINA -- Work to demolish a popular Regina Arcade has begun.

The Wonderland Entertainment Centre has been auctioning off items, after a massive fire forced it to close in April 2018.

On April 4, Regina’s Lang’s Café, neighbours to Wonderland, was completely destroyed in the blaze. Surrounding businesses were left picking up the pieces.

Parts of the building collapsed the morning of the fire.

In 2018, Heritage Regina told CTV News Regina the building was constructed between 1905 and 1907.