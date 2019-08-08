A new study released on Thursday estimates the Garth Brooks concerts in Regina on Friday and Saturday will add between $13 million and $14.9 million to the local economy.

The study, released by Saskatchewan-based Praxis Consulting Ltd., makes economic impact predictions for both the local and provincial economies.

Praxis predicts revenues and expenses combined with tourist spending will result in $19.2M to $21.8M in gross economic activity provincially. The event is also predicted to add $7.3M to $8.7M in provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and $ 4.6M to $5.6M in local GDP.

The two concerts are also predicted to create 334-354 jobs locally, 371 and 397 jobs provincially.

Praxis adds in a release, “this study is a community service of Praxis and was not commissioned by an external party. It is independent of Garth Brooks and the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. and is not in any way related to either corporation or persons associated with them.”