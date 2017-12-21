

CTV Regina





Just in time for Christmas the price at the pump has gone up again. Over the past few days gas prices in Regina have jumped by about 8 cents a litre.

GasBuddy.com says the average price in the city is now at 107.6

Some gas stations are reporting prices as high as 112.9 cents per litre.

Saskatchewan still sits below the national average gas price which is 115.9 cents per litre.