South-east of Regina, the announcement of an urban reserve celebrated with ribbon cutting on Friday.

The goal is to continue to build relationships and brighter futures for all.

“I think its building partnerships, I think that’s more important than anything right now with our surrounding communities,” said Byron Bitternose Chief of George Gordon First Nation.

The land is located at 500 Wascana Parkway in the R.M. of Sherwood.

M-P Ralph Goodale agrees, saying it will take part in resolving land claims and a step towards recondition.

“This is a gesture of unity, of social cohesion. It’s a demonstration of how people working together with constructive good will and good intentions can achieve things that are very very important,” said Goodale.

The ribbon was cut by respected elders from George Gordon First Nation.