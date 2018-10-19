

CTV Regina





Governor General Julie Payette returned to 15 Wing Moose Jaw on Friday as part of her first visit to Saskatchewan.

She took her military jet training in Moose Haw in the 1990’s and said the visit had memories flying back.

In 1996, Payette received her captaincy on the CT-114 Tutor military jet at CFB Moose Haw. She followed that up with military instrument training in 1997.

Payette has logged more than 1,300 hours of flight time, including 600 hours on high-performance jet aircraft.

The governor general also spent time at École Ducharme on Friday morning, taking questions from students.

Payette was in the Friendly City for the closing demonstration of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds 48th season.