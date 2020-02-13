REGINA -- The Government Trustee Bargaining Committee says it's ready to return to the table with the Teacher Bargaining Committee after reading the report from a meeting with the Conciliation Board last month in Saskatoon.

The government committee released recommendations made in the report from those meetings on Thursday morning.

The province says the committee is recommending a one per cent salary increase for the first year, and then two per cent increases for the second and third years in a new contract. The province also says teachers received a one per cent increase last September.

The board also recommends the Saskatchewan School Boards Association and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation should meet with Minister of Education Gordon Wyant in the next four weeks to look into classroom sizes and teachers' working environments. The province says the conciliator didn’t recommend including class size and compensation be included in the new collective bargaining agreement.

“We recognize that the issue of class size and composition needs to be dealt with collaboratively and the conciliation report reflects that," Wyant said in a news release. "We are encouraged that the GTBC offer is very close to what the conciliation board has now recommended.”

The GTBC says its ready to return to the table after seeing the report and that it wants to reach a deal with teachers as soon as possible.

STF members voted on possible sanctions this week. Results of that vote are expected later in February.