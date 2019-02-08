

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan says the province has seen significant job growth for the sixth consecutive months.

Saskatchewan’s year-over-year employment has increased by 7,700 jobs since January 2018.

Full-time jobs were up by 4,400 and part-time positions increased by 3,200 during the January. The government says private sector jobs were up 16,200.

“Saskatchewan has seen strong job growth for six consecutive months now,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a press release.

“This is an encouraging trend to see in spite of the economic headwinds we have been faced with in recent months. We will continue to work hard and stand up for our province to ensure this positive economic trend continues.”

Major increases were in the health care and social assistance sector with 4,300 jobs. Agriculture was up 3,500 jobs and educational services were up 3,400 jobs.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate sits at 5.5 per cent, down from 5.6 per cent from a year ago.