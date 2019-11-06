REGINA -- After a video showed a semi-truck driving the wrong way down the Regina Bypass, the Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has committed to reviewing signage in the area.

“Shortly after we saw the video we asked the Ministry of Highways to have a look at the signage out there, and if there’s things that are confusing we’ll get it rectified as quickly as we can,” Minster of Highways and Infrastructure Greg Ottenbreit said.

The video shows the last of three trucks that turned the wrong way at the Arcola Avenue exit. The correct turn was just beyond the incorrect turn.