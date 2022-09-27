Governor General to attend Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day event in Regina

Governor General of Canada Mary Simon will be visiting Regina later this week to help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Simon is scheduled to speak at Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday, according to a news release. The event will bring together 18,000 high school students, business leaders and the general public to discuss residential schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day begins at 10 a.m.

Royal Canadian Air Force jets are scheduled to perform a flyby over Mosaic Stadium during the event. The flyby is scheduled for approximately 1:05 p.m.

Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) CEO Tim Reid expects thousands of people to attend Thursday’s events.

“For us to come together the day before, I really think it leads our country in a conversation we should be talking about,” he said.

“It talks about how important reconciliation is, not only in Regina, but in our province. I think it shows leadership across the country.”

Tickets for the public are free but anyone who wishes to attend must pre-register at wewalktogether.ca.

The Governor General will be back in Ottawa for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Day events on Friday.