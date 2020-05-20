REGINA -- Grey Cup week in Regina won’t go ahead in 2020, according to the CFL.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 22 at Mosaic Stadium.

If the season goes ahead, the team with the best record heading into the championship game will host the Grey Cup final in 2020. All nine CFL teams will have a chance to host the Grey Cup this year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty across the country and across the world, and the ability to host the 2020 Grey Cup to the scope and scale that our fans expected was becoming less and less likely,” Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair and Saskatchewan Roughrider President Craig Reynolds said in a news release. “Pair that with the need to allow for as much time as possible to have a 2020 season, and we know this is the right decision for the CFL, our Club and for our fans.”

The league also announced on Wednesday that play won’t start before September.

The CFL has awarded Regina the 2022 Grey Cup. Next year’s event will take place in Hamilton. That host city was announced last year and work is already underway for the festival.

Grey Cup tickets hadn’t gone on sale yet for the general public, but seats were sold to Riders’ season ticket holders. The club says a $50 per seat deposit will secure a seat for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival in Regina and the balance will be refunded automatically.

The Riders say season ticket holders will also get an email on Wednesday with information on the shortened season.