Gun, drug charges laid against man who jumped out of 3rd storey window: Regina police

A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.

In an April 14 news release, Regina police reported its officers were in the area of Victoria Avenue and Montreal Street at around 5:05 p.m. on April 13 when they witnessed a man jump out of a third storey apartment window nearby.

Officers reportedly saw the man carrying a handgun as he ran from the scene.

With the help of Regina police’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU), officers observed the suspect enter a yard on Victoria Avenue.

The man came out of the yard into an alley where police deployed a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW). However, it was ineffective and a short pursuit on foot ensued.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the yard the man travelled through revealed a loaded handgun and a quantity of illicit drugs.

A 25-year-old from Winnipeg, Man. faces eight charges stemming from the incident including possessing a loaded, restricted weapon, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused will make his first appearance in provincial court on the charges at 9:30 a.m. on April 15.