Half visors to stay in Junior A hockey for remainder of season

A proposed change by Hockey Canada on mandatory full-face shields for players in Junior A will not be implemented this hockey season.

According to Hockey Saskatchewan General Manager Kelly McClintock, the change won’t be happening for at least the 2022-23 season.

The change was expected to take place Saturday across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), the governing body for Junior A leagues such as the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL). All players would have had to wear either a full visor or a cage, rather than the half-visor shield many have come accustomed to.

McClintock said in the spring, Hockey Canada and its board of directors made the decision, but the vote was not unanimous.

“The majority felt that there should be full visors at Junior A hockey. There was items within the agreement with between the CJHL and Hockey Canada where there could be more discussions and negotiations regarding that,” McClintock said.

“But then the board made the decision to go to full visors, but since that time, they've reconsidered and for the remainder of this season, they will play with the half visor.”

In a statement sent to CTV News on Oct. 28, Hockey Canada said the move was tied to working towards improving the game and increasing safety in the game.

Hockey Canada has yet to respond to a request from CTV News for an update Tuesday on the ruling.

McClintock added that there will be additional discussions and negotiations moving forward past the 2022-23 season, with the new board of Hockey Canada starting its term next week.

“That will be further addressed,” he said.

In response to CTV News Tuesday, the CJHL said it “continues to discuss the matter with our partners at Hockey Canada as per our Hockey Canada / CJHL Partnership.”

Meanwhile, players have been keeping an eye on the possible change.

Logan Cyca is a Yorkton Terriers forward, as well as the captain of the team. In his eyes, nothing should change.

“Keep the visors. I think when you’re in Midget, you look forward to wearing that visor,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s really anyone in junior hockey that would want to wear a cage instead of a visor, and if you do, maybe you shouldn’t be playing hockey. That’s just what I think.”