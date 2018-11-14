A group of women in Grenfell is doing their part to help women around the world.

Days for Girls is in international charity that builds kits for women who live in countries where products like sanitary napkins and tampons aren’t always easy to access. The group sews sanitary napkins with a sewing machine, and puts them in the kits.

The Grenfell branch of the charity has had a busy year.

“Since January, this group has sent kits to Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria and South Sudan,” said Kelly Paulgaard, a co-chair of the Grenfell branch of Days for Girls.

Inside one kit, there are two zip lock bags to put soiled items into, eight liners, two shields, two pairs of underwear, a bar of soap and a facecloth.

The shields and liners can be used, washed, dried and then used again. Paulgaard said one kit should last approximately three years.

The goal is to help empower women to carry on with their day-to-day life, even during that time of the month.

“A lot of girls will miss school when they’re on their period, and that just puts them back, and every month that just puts them back a little more,” said Paulgaard.

Once kits are complete, Paulgarrd said they try to find people they know who are traveling to places where the kits would be useful.

The group is always looking for donations, which go towards buying the fabric, underwear and other materials for the kits.

They meet once a month, and anyone who wants to help is welcome to join.