Residents in Regina may like Christmas a lot, but one man — dressed up as the Grinch — does not.

After years of watching Santa pose for pictures in malls, cosplayer Rob Folk got an idea. He got a wonderful, awful idea.

“I love to provide a character that nobody does a lot of,” Folk said. “To tie in with the holiday, I really wanted to bring the Grinch out and about.”

The Grinch is on day five of posing for Christmas photos at Victoria Square Shopping Centre and has one day to go.

Neil Adams, a photographer with Regina Digital Services, says they’ve been taking photos of Santa for years. But, this is their first year pulling a Grinchy trick.

“We’ve had lineups out the door, an hour long wait to get pictures with the Grinch,” Adams said.

Photos had to pause last week due to a massive power outage that covered most of the province. The Grinch’s heart grew three sizes when the mall added three more days to the photo shoots.

Adams says that while the Grinch is a popular sight, there is still something about meeting Santa that keeps people coming back.

“There’s a little more of a magical element to Santa,” he explained.

The Grinch may be a mean one, but he’s happy to come back and do it all again next year.

Whether or not Max will come, though, is still a bit up in the air.

“He’s kind of a show boat,” Folk said. “So, we’ll see.”

The Grinch will be available for photos on Tuesday and Wednesday, before he heads back to Whoville and carves the roast beast.

With files from CTV Regina's Colton Wiens