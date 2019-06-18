Healing lodge employee sentenced for two sexual assaults
Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge is shown here in this photo supplied by Correctional Service Canada.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:01PM CST
A staff member at a Saskatchewan women's healing lodge has been sentenced for sexual assault.
Stanley Dorie was convicted in December of sexually assaulting two inmates while he was a guard at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.
According to court documents, the assaults happened in 2015.
A Swift Current judge sentenced Dorie to 15 months for one assault and 12 months for the other, to be served concurrently.