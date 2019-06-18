

CTV Regina





A staff member at a Saskatchewan women's healing lodge has been sentenced for sexual assault.

Stanley Dorie was convicted in December of sexually assaulting two inmates while he was a guard at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge near Maple Creek.

According to court documents, the assaults happened in 2015.

A Swift Current judge sentenced Dorie to 15 months for one assault and 12 months for the other, to be served concurrently.