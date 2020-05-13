REGINA -- The RCMP Heritage Centre is showing their appreciation for those who make a difference in the community.

Members are handing out Hearts for Heroes, ceramic hearts to decorate and hand out to essential workers.

Individuals are invited to stop by and meet the new RCMP puppy Indi, and Montee the mascot.

“We wanted to kind of do our part and spread the love going on it’s been hard for everyone being quarantined so we wanted to show our appreciation for the city and the community,” Justin Williams, educator for public programs and social media for the RCMP Heritage Centre said.

They will be on scene handing out Hearts for Heroes until 2 p.m.