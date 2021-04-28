REGINA -- CAA announced the top 10 worst roads in Saskatchewan, as voted on by drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in the province. The list includes roadways in eight different communities and three-way tie for the 10th spot.

The campaign took place between April 7 and 27. CAA invited everyone who uses the roads to nominate and vote for the worst roads in Saskatchewan.

Here are the streets they voted for:

Saskatchewan 4, Dorintosh 8th Avenue North, Regina Saskatchewan 9, Hudson Bay 52nd Street East, Saskatoon Saskatchewan 340, Hafford Grant Drive, Regina Saskatchewan 33, Regina Highway 13, Shaunavon 20th Street West, Saskatoon Three-way tie: Saskatchewan 35, Weyburn; Saskatchewan 3, Hudson Bay; Saskatchewan 9, Canora

According to CAA, potholes and crumbling pavement were the number one reported problem.

CAA said several factors cause roads to deteriorate in Saskatchewan, including weather conditions, heavy traffic, lack of maintenance and the freeze-thaw cycle.