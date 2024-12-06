Here are the winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's grand prize draws

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) announced their grand prize lottery winners on Thursday night.

The first prize was for a membership loyalty prize of $10,000, which was a new addition to the lottery this year.

The winner of the 50/50 prize was awarded a total of $514,037.50.

The $1.4 million grand prize package included a show home and $25,000. The 3,312 square foot house, which is located at 4147 Fieldstone Way in the Creeks, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a home office.

The winners of the early bird prizes, a cash calendar and a cottage in Echo Lake, were previously announced, and can be seen here.