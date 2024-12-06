REGINA
Regina

    • Here are the winners of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation's grand prize draws

    Share

    The Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) announced their grand prize lottery winners on Thursday night.

    The first prize was for a membership loyalty prize of $10,000, which was a new addition to the lottery this year.

    The winner of the 50/50 prize was awarded a total of $514,037.50.

    The $1.4 million grand prize package included a show home and $25,000. The 3,312 square foot house, which is located at 4147 Fieldstone Way in the Creeks, features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a home office.

    Watch the video player above to see who won the membership loyalty prize, the 50/50 prize, and the grand prize, as well as more details about the prizes.

    The winners of the early bird prizes, a cash calendar and a cottage in Echo Lake, were previously announced, and can be seen here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING New clues emerge in hunt for gunman who killed health insurance CEO

    As the hunt for a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of the largest U.S. health insurer moved into its third day Friday, surveillance footage provided more clues about the suspect's travels and the places he visited before the shooting.

    Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high

    Canada had 1.5 million unemployed people in November, propelling its jobless rate to a near-eight-year high outside of the pandemic era and boosting chances of a large interest rate cut on Dec. 11.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News