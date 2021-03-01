REGINA -- As the Regina Pats prepare to host other Western Hockey League (WHL) teams, the team shared a look at the Brandt Centre- complete with its new Hub City look.

“We hope you: a) Enjoy your stay @BrandtCentre and... b) Lose every game to us,” the Regina Pats wrote on social media on Sunday.

Hockey players on Saskatchewan and Manitoba WHL teams will soon travel to Regina to join the league's hub format. The East Division's intended start date of Mar. 12 will mark 366 days since the Regina Pats have played competitive hockey.

All of the East Division games will be played at the Brandt Centre. Practices will be held in the adjacent Co-operators Centre and will not disrupt any minor hockey programming. The Pats will be the only team with the luxury of playing in their home facilities.

Seven Saskatchewan and Manitoba based teams will play a 24-game regular season at Evraz Place. Teams and their staff began self-isolating on February 20.