Here's a look at the important issues in Regina, according to voters

A recent poll conducted by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research is giving a look at what issues matter most for prospective voters in Saskatchewan’s capital city ahead of the Nov. 13 municipal election.

As election day inches ever closer, 400 residents in both Regina and Saskatoon were polled to see what issues mattered the most to them at the civic level.

Those surveyed were asked 'Which of the following issues have the most impact on your vote?' and were given the opportunity to choose up to three choices on the list.

For 42 per cent of those surveyed in Regina, property taxes and/or user fees were a major concern.

Following close behind was effective city/fiscal management at 40 per cent.

Other management issues with significant importance included addressing issues with REAL (16 per cent), vision for the future and planning for growth (14 per cent), as well as engagement and transparency with residents (8 per cent).

"It looks like in Regina it is more of that 'back to basics,' in terms of looking at the taxes and what’s kind of going on with the city and how it’s being managed," Lang McGilp, Insightrix research director, told CTV News.

In terms of social issues, general concerns over crime in the city occupied the minds of 32 per cent of the survey's respondents.

Other issues included affordable housing (22 per cent), homelessness and shelters (20 per cent), mental health and addictions (14 per cent), crime in my neighbourhood (six per cent) and policing (five per cent) .

Service issues came up third for those surveyed. Topping the category were concerns over infrastructure and road maintenance at 26 per cent. Following behind were improving city services (16 per cent), garbage collection and utilities (eight per cent), traffic issues and parking (six per cent) and finally transit (five per cent).

Social issues top Saskatoon

The results were similar to those in Saskatoon – with some key differences.

Social issues were the leading concerns for Saskatoon voters.

The issue of homelessness and shelters in the bridge city remains top of mind with 47 per cent of prospective voters listing it as their premiere concern.

Its followed closely by crime in the city as a whole at 38 per cent. Mental health and addictions as well as affordable housing stood at 25 and 24 per cent respectively.

In the category of management issues, property taxes and user fees remained top of mind at 27 per cent with effective city and fiscal management coming in at 23 per cent.

The online survey was conducted from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3 with a sample sourced from the Insightrix SaskWatch research panel, an online survey group.

Since the panel participants self-select, it’s considered a non-probability proportion sample. Regardless, Insightrix estimates a margin of error of plus or minus five percentage points 19 times out of 20.

The data is weighted for education and income to match the 2021 Canadian Census.

Voters across the province will head to the polls on Nov. 13 to vote for their municipal representatives.

-With files from Rory MacLean