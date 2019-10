If this is your first time voting in a federal election, you’ve come to the right place. Below is a list of everything you need to know before you head out to the polls.

To register and vote in the federal election you must:

Be a Canadian citizen

Be at least 18 years old on the day of the election

Prove your identity and address

Questions to ask:

Am I registered at my current address?

Has my voter information card come in the mail? If yes, you’re registered to vote. If not, you may not be registered, or your information may not be up to date. Visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868 to update your voter information.

Do I know my riding? To see a breakdown of the ridings in the Regina area, click here.

Make a plan to vote:

At your polling station on Oct. 21. Your assigned polling station will remain open for 12 hours.

At your polling station on advanced polling days: Oct. 11 to 14. Your polling station will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At any Elections Canada office across the country before 6 p.m. on Oct. 15. You will use the special ballot process.

By mail, deadlines apply.

Proving your ID:

Option 1: Driver’s license or any other government issued ID with your photo, name and current address.

Option 2: Two pieces of ID, both with your name and one with your current address. Example: Voter information card and bank statement, or utility bill and student ID card.

Option 3: You can vote if you declare your identity and address in writing, and have someone who knows you and is also assigned to your polling station verify the information you provide. The voucher must prove their identity and address.

For information about the accessibility of your polling station, visit elections Canada.ca or call 1-800-463-6868 or 1-800-361-8935. To request assistance at your polling station in advance, call the Elections Canada office in your riding prior to Oct. 15.

Tools available on Election Day: